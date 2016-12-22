Eagles girls basketball falls to 0-6 start

Eden Prairie girls basketball dropped to an 0-6 start after a pair of recent losses.

The Eagles lost its Lake Conference opener against Wayzata 56-43 on Dec. 16 and on Monday came up short against section foe Shakopee 56-45.

Eagles senior guard Jordan Schinas led the team with 11 points while senior Sophia Huges had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal against Wayzata. The team made 7-of-37 (18.9 percent) field goals and 7-of-19 beyond the arc (36.8 percent) but converted 8-of-10 free throws led by Huges converting 3-of-4 from the stripe and senior Hannah Kofoot making all four attempts.

Wayzata countered with a game-high 22 points from Kallie Theisen and 15 points from Sydney Franks.

Against Shakopee, the Eagles doubled its made field goals (14-of-34, 40 percent) and maintained that pace from the line (5-12 free throws) and made 4-of-16 3-pointers.

Sophomore Abby Johnson led the way with 14 points and junior Kira Mosley had 12 points. Schinas added 11 points and three rebounds but defensively held her own with a pair of steals and blocked shots.

Eden Prairie hosts Chaska Dec. 22 to end a four-game home stand and travel to Roseville Area High School for a winter break tournament Dec. 29. They open play at 6:15 p.m. against face Apple Valley.

