Dance Team continues tough Lake Conference schedule

Eden Prairie Dance Team continues to work through the winter competition season with three Lake Conference meets in the books.

The team opened the conference portion of the season with a jazz meet at Edina High School Dec. 1. Varsity placed fourth (350 points out of 500) while junior varsity took home first place and the B squad was runner-up. Varsity scored highest among the 10 categories on turns or kick technique, leaps or kick height and routine effectiveness and was 10 points behind third place Hopkins.

The varsity team improved with a third place finish in the conference high kick meet at Hopkins Dec. 8, tying fourth-place Edina with 355 points and receiving best marks on visual effect and creativity. The junior varsity team was second, four points behind champion Maple Grove.

Eden Prairie added a fifth place finish in varsity kick and eighth place in jazz at the Eastview Invite on Dec. 10 and junior varsity jazz was third among a field of many of the top programs in the state.

Eden Prairie was fourth in the Dec. 15 conference jazz meet garnering 398 points, eight points behind Hopkins. The Eagles received top marks for turns/kick technique, difficulty of skills/kicks and visual effect/creativity.

The Eagles will host the Lake Conference Championships at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.