Close results yield win, loss for Eagle boys hoops

Eden Prairie boys basketball (3-2) got a taste of the good and the bad that comes along with a one-point final score last week.

A 74-73 victory over Prior Lake was a good way to open the home schedule but Friday the roles reversed as Wayzata came out on top, 75-74 in overtime of the Lake Conference opener. Eden Prairie junior guard Kyler Kluge, right dribbles against Wayzata’s Ben Grosse during the Trojans 75-74 Lake Conference win Dec. 16. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Against Prior Lake, Eden Prairie had 24 points from Owen Chose, 23 points from Will Paul and 17 points from Kyler Kluge.

Kluge, a junior made two free throws in the final minute to put the Eagles ahead 73-71. He brought the ball up the floor before the Eagles called the first of two time outs with 21.6 seconds left. Eden Prairie senior Will Paul, left, made a 35-foot bank shot at the buzzer of regulation to force overtime at Wayzata Friday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Once again Kluge had the ball in the back court when the Lakers decided to double team him to induce another time out call by the Eagles with 11.9 seconds left. Kluge was fouled by Brandon Collins on a drive in the lane to go to free throw line with under five seconds to go. He made the first free throw and missed the second but that was enough to earn the win.

Eden Prairie coach David Flom said Kluge, “Is the guy we want at the end of the game to make a play and we tried to get the ball in his hands with (Chose) in the corner if he needed it.”

On Friday, Chose once again had a game-high this time with 29 points while 6-foot-4 freshman Austin Andrews added 13 points and Kluge had 11 points but it was a buzzer-beater by Will Pahl that gave the Eagles a chance at the win in overtime.

Pahl, a senior, finished with five points as did junior Antonio Montero and senior Michael Grundhauser poured in seven points.

Wayzata jumped to an early lead but the Eagles came back to trail 36-35 at the break. Eden Prairie opened on an 11-0 run to start the second half but the Trojans led before Pahl came through with the clutch shot.

Flom was pleased with how competitive the squad has been as of late. “They’re working hard and now the challenge is to try to work smarter.”

