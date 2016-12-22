Bloomington cable television schedule, Dec. 23-29

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Dec. 23
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2: The Turkeys Go On Strike
7:10 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 2: Love is a Handful of Honey
7:40 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 3: Around The World We Go
8 p.m. Boys Hockey: Stillwater at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
10:30 p.m. Chamber Business Matters / Safety Matters: Transportation Security Administration
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rules Don’t Apply”
Saturday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
7 p.m. American Red Cross MN Region: Heroes Breakfast 2016
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Rules Don’t Apply”
8:30 p.m. Olson Winter Orchestra Concert
9:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: St. Paul Humboldt at Kennedy
11 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Winter Choir Concert
Sunday, Dec. 25
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Christmas Past and Present
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Allied”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
11 p.m. Commission Updates: December
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas Academy vs. Eagan
Monday, Dec. 26
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
7 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Christmas Past and Present
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Miss Sloane”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Career Luncheon
Tuesday, Dec. 27
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
8 p.m. Nativity of Mary Grade K-5 Christmas Concert
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update
10 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Dec. 9 to Jan. 5
Wednesday, Dec. 28
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Collateral Beauty”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
7 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Christmas Past and Present
9 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
10:30 p.m. Nativity of Mary 6-8th Grade Christmas Concert
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: December
Thursday, Dec. 29
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 22
8 p.m. Commission Updates: December
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Collateral Beauty”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Dec. 21 to Jan. 3
9:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Nari Gunjan Update
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.