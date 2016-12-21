Education

Songs of the seasons

By
Ridgeview BPS
Ridgeview Elementary School fourth-grader Esther George touches her nose while singing a holiday song Dec. 16 during the school’s holiday sing-along prior to the start of the school district’s winter break.

 

Fourth-grader Gray Mitchell follows the lyrics on a projection screen during the holiday celebration.

 

Third-grade Vivian Krhin, center, waves her arms while singing a holiday song.
(Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)

 