Education Songs of the seasons Published December 21, 2016 at 3:15 pm By Mike Hanks Ridgeview Elementary School fourth-grader Esther George touches her nose while singing a holiday song Dec. 16 during the school’s holiday sing-along prior to the start of the school district’s winter break. Fourth-grader Gray Mitchell follows the lyrics on a projection screen during the holiday celebration. Third-grade Vivian Krhin, center, waves her arms while singing a holiday song.(Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)