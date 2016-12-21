Richfield Police reports, Dec. 7-13

For Dec. 7-13, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Dec. 7 – After receiving a call about suspicious males walking through the neighborhood near East 68th Street an Second Avenue around 4:15 a.m., police arrested the suspects for assault. The males were also suspected for tampering with motor vehicles.

A suspect was arrested for domestic assault after police responded to the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police located four parties suspected of using a cloned credit card at Motel 6 around 10:45 a.m. One male was arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 8 – Three males were arrested for credit card fraud around 5:30 p.m., after police responded to suspicious activity at the Hub shopping center.

Dec. 9 – A vehicle began to flee officers during an attempted stop at West 76th Street and Penn Avenue around 2:30 a.m., but the vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for fleeing police.

A victim on the 700 block of East 77th Street reported around 1:45 p.m. that his roommate fraudulently used his debit card in the amount of $3,697.

Police cited a man on the 6200 block of Pillsbury Avenue for obstructing the legal process after the suspect was seen dragging a female from the street back into a house. The female was transported to the hospital.

Dec. 10-11 – No incidents listed

Dec. 12 – Police arrested a suspect for shoplifting $500 worth of goods from Target around 5 p.m. The suspect also had a felony warrant out of Florida.

Dec. 13 – Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI at West 76th Street and Knox Avenue around 10 p.m.