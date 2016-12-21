Overtime win helps Jags pass Eagan

Riemersma had 18 points as Jefferson went on a 7-0 OT run

Jefferson honored its boys basketball alumni with an exciting 49-42 overtime win against Eagan Saturday afternoon.

Jaguars senior captain Tyler Riemersma had a game-high 18 points while senior Jack Tillotson and Mike Evens each had nine points and senior Joe Hird added eight points.

Jefferson started strong on an 11-0 run but Eagan, led by Jefferson alumni Matt Vollum, caught and passed them before the end of the opening half to lead 24-22 at the break. Jefferson’s Tyler Riemersma, front, reaches for a loose ball late in the second half Saturday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

“It was a hard-fought game,” Jefferson coach Jeff Evens said as Eagan coach Matt Vollum was an assistant to Evens for a number of seasons. “We always had a running joke that if you go to 80 you go to the stadium and today we barely got to 80 total between the two. Every basket was hard fought.”

This early in the season, Evens said the Jaguars didn’t execute very well on offense until late. “Maybe the last three minutes of the second half and overtime went a little bit better,” the coach said. “I think they realized its not me against the world its all of us are better than none of us.”

The Jaguars appeared to have the win secured late before Eagan clawed its way back to force the four minute overtime session.

Jefferson went on a 7-0 run to put more than enough room between the two teams to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

Neither side could establish more than a two-possession lead in the second half. The teams traded contested 3-pointers before Jefferson senior captain Peter Gathje drew a charge to spark a 5-0 mini-run by the Jaguars culminating with a Hird 3-pointer off a drive-and-dish assist from Riemersma to give Jefferson a 32-30 lead with 10:30 left.

With time winding down, Jaguars guard Chris Seymore stepped into the lane to draw a charge on Eagan’s Jake VanWyk, his third foul with 1:27 left and the Wildcats clinging to a 41-38 lead. Jefferson senior Jack Tillotson goes up for a jump shot against Eagan Saturday. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

VanWyk picked up his fourth foul 10 seconds later by bumping Riemersma on a drive to the rim. The 6-8 senior forward made the first free throw and missed the follow up.

He dove for the loose ball but inadvertently came down out of bounds to turn the ball over. On the ensuing in-bounds pass from near the Wildcats hoop, Eagan mishandled the pass infront of the rowdy Jaguars student section as Hird and Riemersma forced Eagan to loose control of the ball.

“Having some long arms up front is beneficial,” Evens said. “The situation of the game, the pressure, not that we had great pressure, but close game situations, you can’t practice that.”

Riemersma pounced on the loose ball and called time out to get a fresh restart down 41-39 with 1:09 left.

Hird was fouled on a drive to the rim. He made the first free throw, missed the second as Riemersma was in position for the put-back to give the home team a 42-41 lead with 1:01 left.

Eagan made a free throw with 53.9 seconds left to make it 42-42 as neither team could make a shot down the stretch. Jefferson guard Mike Evens, right, works around an Eagan player Saturday. The Jaguars honored alumni during halftime. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

The Wildcats continued to struggle to make a basket as they missed three, 3-point attempts on the first possession in the extra session.

Riemersma made a free throw and after an Eagan turnover made a lay up to build a 45-42 lead with 1:20 left.

Jefferson opened the season with a 58-41 win over Shakopee on Dec. 6 and added two wins in Duluth on back-to-back days, Dec. 9-10. Jefferson beat Duluth East 63-39 on Dec. 9 and Hermantown 88-33 on Dec. 10 before coming up short at Prior Lake 70-53 on Dec. 15.

Evens said the Lakers created trouble with a tough press to generate Jaguars turnovers.

What he learned from the wins and losses is that progress is made during practice.

“You win your games during practice,” Evens said, making the Dec. 16 practice key to setting the tone for Saturday’s home game. “The kids came out with a really good effort at practice and it was more of a loss (against Prior Lake) but we learned something from it.” The Jefferson student section was on its feet during the Jags 7-0 run in overtime to get the win against Eagan on Saturday. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

Jefferson closes out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule at Farmington Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.