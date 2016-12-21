Hornets battle the state’s best

Holiday Classic provides fast action for fans

Even with a 30-below windchill Saturday, Dec. 17, boys hockey fans packed Braemar Arena to watch the final round of the Edina Holiday Classic. Matt Rozman of the Edina Hornets is taken to the ice on a hard check from Eden Prairie’s Jared Blackowiak during EP’s 6-1 victory Dec. 17. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

In a tournament featuring the No. 1, 3, 4 and 6-ranked teams in the state, there were some great games and also some surprises.

For instance, No. 6 Edina outshot No. 3 Grand Rapids 50-20 in the first round, but lost the game 5-3. And how about Eden Prairie’s plight? The No. 1-ranked Eagles went into the last round on Saturday needing a win to avoid going 0-3 in the tourney. In the first two rounds, the Eagles had lost to Grand Rapids and No. 4 Elk River.

At the end of the final round, Elk River and Grand Rapids were 2-1 in the tourney, while Eden Prairie and Edina were 2-1. Captain Ben Brinkman (17) of the Edina High boys hockey team talks with a linesman about the physical nature of the Edina-EP game. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“In a tournament like this you get a good feeling of where you stand,” said Edina head coach Curt Giles.

After the first round loss to Grand Rapids, Edina rallied to play its best game of the season in a 5-0 victory over Elk River. The following night, the Hornets lost to Eden Prairie 6-1.

In the Grand Rapids-Edina game, the No. 1 star was Thunderhawk goalie Zach Stejskal, who turned aside 47 Edina shots. Luke Johnson and Sam Walker each had a goal and an assist for the Hornets and Jett Jungels also put the puck in the net. Edina freshman defenseman Jake Boltmann (2) drives his knee into the sternum of Eden Prairie forward Jack Jensen during Eden Prairie’s 6-1 win on the final day of the Edina Holiday Classic. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Grand Rapids has some high-end kids, who are great finishers,” said Giles. “Give our kids credit for 50 shots on goal, but we have to capitalize.”

Edina capitalized bigtime in the Elk River game. And Hornet goalie Garrett Mackay did his part by stopping all 35 of the Elks’s shots on goal.

Jett Jungels was Edina’s co-No. 1 star with Mackay. Jungels, the talented sophomore, netted Edina’s first and last goals of the game.

Lewis Crosby, Bram Scheerer and Ben Brinkman also scored for Edina. Mason Nevers and Crosby were the top playmakers with two assists each. Brinkman and Scheerer added assists.

“The good thing about that game was that we finished our chances against a good opponent,” said Giles.

Against Eden Prairie the next night, Edina might have won the physical battle, but the lost on the scoreboard. The checking in this series is always a notch up from the norm, but this one was extremely physical.

Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie’s Mr. Hockey candidate, scored a pure hat trick to stake the Eagles to a 3-0 lead, but his best play of the night might have been the NHL-quality drop pass he made for Eden Prairie’s fourth goal, which was scored by Hunter Johannes.

Edina’s only goal of the night was scored by Matt Rozman, who converted a feed from Walker to score short-handed in the second period.

The tournament left Edina with a 4-3-0 season record.