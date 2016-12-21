Edina girls stay unbeaten on Lake Hockey Day

Although Minnetonka made a strong bid in the third period, the Edina High girls held off the Skippers 2-1 on Lake Conference Hockey Day Saturday, Dec. 17, at Plymouth Ice Center.

In moving to 8-0-0 on the season, Edina picked up its second one-goal win. The Hornets had previously edged Breck School 5-4 in a non-conference test.

“Minnetonka always has a great team,” said Edina head coach Sami Reber. “We knew this would be a tough game.”

The Skippers’ ninth-grade defenseman, Maggie Nicholson, scored a goal to narrow Edina’s lead to 2-1 with a minute and a half left in the third period.

Edina was able to keep the puck in Minnetonka’s end after that, and time expired with the Hornets still on top.

“In the last minute and a half, we didn’t want to give Minnetonka an opportunity to pull the goalie,” said Reber.

Plymouth Ice Center is a challenging rink because of its Olympic size, so Reber and her coaching staff had to make line changes accordingly.

“There is obviously a huge D zone out here,” said Reber. “It can seem like miles. Playing here takes a lot out of you, but when you have kids who can skate, it can be an advantage.”

Edina’s senior defenseman and captain Grace Bowlby, the University of Wisconsin recruit, felt right at home at Plymouth Ice Center. In the waning moments of the game, she was able to skate time off the clock.

While the Hornets didn’t have their usual high-scoring game, they did enough on the offensive end to carry the play, outshooting the Skippers 30-18. Sophie Slattery of the Edina High girls hockey team fires the puck ahead against Minnetonka defender Madison Fleming (8) during Lake Girls Hockey Day action at Plymouth Ice Center Dec. 17. Edina skated home with a 2-1 decision. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Brooke Tucker scored the Hornets’ first goal on assists from Sophie Slattery and Lolita Fidler in the first period. Anna Klein scored for Edina in the second period on Grace Bowlby’s assist.

Anna Goldstein made 17 saves in Edina’s net for her sixth victory of the season. Minnetonka’s lone goal came on a power play.

“Edina played well,” said Minnetonka head coach Eric Johnson. “Our girls worked hard in the third period and didn’t quit. We were one shot away from tying the score.”

With the loss, Minnetonka’s record slipped to 3-5-2.