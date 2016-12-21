Eagles finish Holiday Classic strong

Back-to-back losses down top-ranked program

Eden Prairie boys hockey expects to get the best effort from each opponent, regardless of the venue, time of season or situation.

The top-ranked team in the big-school class lost consecutive games before closing out the Edina Holiday Classic with a 6-1 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Eden Prairie senior Hunter Johannes, middle, braces for a check from Edina’s Jake Boltmann during the Eagles 6-1 win in the conclusion of the 35th annual Edina Holiday Classic Dec. 17. (Sun Current Staff photo by John Sherman).

Senior Casey Mittelstadt had the natural hat trick less than six minutes into the second period. Jarod Blackowiak set up each goal and Johannes assisted on two.

The four teams in the tournament were ranked among the top seven in the state, meaning the level of competition was high and given the standing room only crowd, they got their money’s worth of prep hockey. Eden Prairie senior Casey Mittelstadt scored a natural hat trick (first three goals) in a 6-1 win over Edina, hosts of the holiday classic at Braemar Dec. 17. (Sun Current Staff photo by John Sherman).

Fourth-ranked Elk River snapped Eden Prairie’s 4-0 start to the year by a 3-2 score and No. 3 Grand Rapids followed suit the next day by way of a 3-1 score.

Eagles coach Lee Smith was most disappointed by the effort in the loss to the Elks.

“Coming into it, it was our first really good test and I’m not sure if they were slightly looking past them but we put ourselves in a bad spot and it energized them plus their goalie played really well,” Smith said.

Untimely goals set the tone for the Eagles.

Elk River carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission scoring 20 seconds from the buzzer and made it 2-0 just 32 seconds into the middle period. Nate Horn scored the first goal and set up the Elks third goal of the game coming with four seconds left in the second period off the stick of Kyle Bouten. Eden Prairie junior Joey Graen, left, pins Edina’s Jake Boltmann against the glass at Braemar Arena during the Eagles 6-1 win Saturday. (Sun Current Staff photo by John Sherman).

Casey Mittelstadt broke up the shutout bid with a late power play goal with assists going to Hunter Johannes and Jack Jensen. Mittelstadt moved back to the blue line on the power play after Nicky Leivermann injured his foot late in the win over Benilde on Dec. 10.

Smith anticipated the senior defenseman to return to the lineup in time for the Dec. 22 contest against St. Thomas Academy.

Smith was concerned about the void on special teams without Leivermann. “We’re filling in by committee right now so we moved Casey back to the point on the power play and filled in with another forward. That helped us a ton,” Smith said.

Less than two minutes later senior Nolan Sullivan scored his sixth goal of the season to make it a one-goal game.

The effort and energy was much improved from the start of Friday’s game against Grand Rapids in what was an intense back-and-forth contest but the Thunderhawks scored twice in the final six minutes of the second period.

Once again Eden Prairie was down 3-0 in the third period when Jensen converted on a power play with 1:59 left with assists from Johannes and Sullivan.

“It really was a game that could’ve gone either way,” Smith said.

Heading into Saturday’s game against Edina, Lee adjusted the lines to boost the speed on the third line to help generate more offensive chances to relieve some of the pressure to produce from the top two lines. “It gave us more opportunities to play that line and increase our depth overall. The line up was good and the effort was good,” he said about the win over Edina. “We were able to play the way we should and are capable of for a whole game.”

In addition to Mittelstadt’s hat trick, Eden Prairie scored three more times a span of six minutes in the third period on goals from Johannes, Ryan Lesko and Tim Piechowski.

Smith anticipated a strong performance by Mittelstadt against Edina.

“We’re trying to get him to score more for himself because his tendency is to want to create for other teammates but once in a while he’s got to be selfish and usually when he scores early (in a game) its a good sign for the team,” Smith said.

Smith liked way both goalies played as senior Nick Wiencek made 23 saves against Grand Rapids and 19 saves in the win against Edina.

Junior Andrew Dietrich made 25 saves against Elk River to fall to 1-1-0 in four games this season. Collective the pair sport a 1.71 goals against average and .920 saves percentage.

Three games in three days gave the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the fitness level of the team which remains high. “It was a good opportunity to find out where we are,” he said. “Each day we got better and that’s one reason we play a hard schedule. The first games we were able to win with sloppy play at times but in these games we had to play well the whole time.”

Eden Prairie’s junior varsity team won their division of the tournament with a dramatic 4-3 overtime win against Edina thanks to a goal from Carson Jones.

The Eagles traveled to Hopkins to open play in the Lake Conference portion of the schedule Tuesday and welcome St. Thomas Academy to the Eden Prairie Community Center Thursday night. Eden Prairie begins play in the Gold Division of the Schwan Cup Dec. 29 against Hill Murray at Ridder Arena at 5 p.m. The tournament continues Dec. 30 at Ridder Arena with the championship set for 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at Ridder Arena. All other games on Dec. 31 will be played at the Schwan’s Super Rink on the National Sports Center campus in Blaine.

