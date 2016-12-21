Column: Early favorites emerge in Lake winter sports

After several weeks of non-conference contests, the favorites are emerging in Lake Conference winter sports.

I’ll give you the rundown this week, along with some of the key performers to watch. Keep an eye on Lake teams when state tournament time rolls around.

Last week, Lake teams were ranked No. 1 in the state in three of the four major sports with Hopkins in girls basketball, Eden Prairie in boys hockey and Edina in girls hockey. John Sherman

Eden Prairie’s boys status is likely to change this week after the Eagles lost two of three games in the Edina Holiday Classic, but look for the Eagles to rebound with the leadership of talented center iceman Casey Mittelstadt, the early favorite for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award.

Other players to watch are Eden Prairie defenseman Nicky Leivermann, Wayzata defenseman Grant Anderson, Edina forwards Sam Walker and Bram Scheerer and defenseman Ben Brinkman, Minnetonka forwards T.J. Rogers and Joey Molenaar and Hopkins goaltender Bobby Wilson.

Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata all are section contenders in boys hockey. Hopkins is an improving team under coach Cory Peterson and could be a factor at some time during the conference race.

In girls hockey look for Edina to take the conference title. All four of the other conference schools will make life difficult for the Hornets.

There is an outstanding group of goalies in the conference – Alexa Dobchuk from Eden Prairie, Anna Goldstein and Megan Smith from Edina, Annika Carlander from Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Elizabeth Kubicek from Minnetonka and the tandem of Grace Boswell-Healey and Stephanie Garvis from Wayzata.

The Lake boys basketball race was thrown into uncertainty when defending state Class 4A champion Hopkins lost to Edina 73-63 on opening night. Granted Hopkins played without its top scorer, Ishmael El-Amin, who was catching up on his academics, but still it was an impressive win for Edina.

Hornet guard Walt McGrory scored 31 points and hit all six of his three-point shots in the second half as Edina erased a 44-30 halftime deficit.

Wayzata might be the team to beat this year, even though the Trojans had a scare on their home floor Dec. 15 when they held off Eden Prairie 75-74.

There are several All-State candidates among the Lake teams, notably the star guards – Ryan Lindberg and Gavin Baumgartner from Wayzata, Owen Chose from Eden Prairie and the aforementioned El-Amin from Hopkins and McGrory from Edina. Burt Hedstrom has been filling up the stat sheet as Minnetonka’s star senior forward and captain.

I don’t know how he does it, but Hopkins High girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff never rebuilds, he just reloads.

The Royals looked like champions in defeating Edina 53-34 Dec. 16. Edina is the team expected to challenge Hopkins for the conference title, but the Royals were too quick for the Hornets this time.

I like the balance of this Hopkins team. Ninth-grader Paige Bueckers is one of the better players in the conference already, and when she went down early in the Edina game with an ankle injury, the other Royals showed how good they are. Hopkins’ three-guard look with Bueckers, Dee Dee Winston and Reana Suggs could be unbeatable.

Jaide Presley, Dlayla Chakolis and Angie Hammond are outstanding in their roles. Chakolis gives the Royals a double-figure scoring threat on the front line. Hammond is among the best rebounders in the conference.

Wayzata will be a factor in the conference race with sophomore standouts Mimi Schrader and Kallie Theisen and seniors Camryn Hay and Sydney Franks.

Minnetonka will hang in there most nights with its two standout veterans, Kayla Mershon and Megan Walker. Katey Brattland has been a nice addition to the Skippers’ varsity roster.

Look for Wayzata and Minnetonka to battle for the Lake wrestling title this winter.

Wayzata is strong in the upper weights with Dan Herda, Calem Eugene, Max Pfau, Max Bunning and heavyweight Bryson Wilkins.

Edina looks like the favorite in Lake gymnastics with Megan Haug.

Wayzata is led by Grace Treanor, while Minnetonka has standouts Alyssa Olson and Faith Robinson.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]