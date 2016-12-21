Coach Boltmann steps down from Edina football post

Reed Boltmann, who coached the Edina High football team to a 40-39 record in eight seasons, stepped down Dec. 14.

Known for his expertise as a defensive coach, Boltmann was an assistant coach for the Hornets for nine seasons before becoming the head coach in 2009. Reed Boltmann

Boltmann’s best season was the Hornets’ Lake Conference championship year of 2012. Senior quarterback Mark “Stavro” Handberg and senior running back Marley Allison led that effort, which produced a sweep in conference play against Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata. That 2012 team was the only one in Boltmann’s tenure to reach the state tournament.

Boltmann will continue teaching at Edina High School, where he supervises the weight room.

Both of the coaches sons played varsity football this year – senior Brock as the starting quarterback and captain and freshman Jake as a defensive back.

Coach Boltmann said one of the reasons he decided to step down was to spend time watching Brock play for the University of North Dakota next season.