Second half comeback lifts Richfield

Trailing by 16 points after the first half of its game against Simley Dec. 9, the Richfield boys basketball team hoped to avoid an 0-2 start to the regular season. Devin Wade-Henderson speeds past a Simley defender during Richfield’s 88-79 win over Simley Dec. 9. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans appeared confident that they knew how they could come back to win the game.

“We knew we were giving up too many fouls,” senior co-captain Jason Stewart said. “There were 14-for-16 at the free throw line and we were down 16, so if we took away those fouls they were only up two.

“We knew we had to stop fouling and start playing defense.”

Richfield fired back to tie the game at the end of regulation and the Spartans won their home opener with an 88-79 victory.

“It started with this coaching staff who got these boys ready in the second half,” Richfield head boys basketball coach Omar McMillan said. “We broke it down and did what we needed to do at halftime and we had great input.

“That’s why I have this staff that can dissect certain things.”

“These boys believed,” McMillan added. “They wanted something different this year and the leadership of Jason Stewart, Antonio Maddox and Malik Hunter on the bench was great.

“Jabari [Atiim] had a great second half defensively, Davis [Miles] came in huge, but Devin Wade-Henderson played a magnificent game.”

Wade-Henderson, a transfer from Minneapolis Roosevelt, led the Spartans with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

“He has been so far everything we have asked of a player,” McMillan said. “He works hard in the classroom, works hard every practice and he is coachable.

“He listens and the biggest thing for him is he wanted to see how he fit in when we played Tartan, but I told him that if these guys want to win they will fit him in. He came in and made a name for himself tonight, so this was a huge win over a sectional opponent.”

Wade-Henderson, a junior, said he couldn’t have envisioned his first home game as a Spartan going better.

“This is a great feeling,” Wade-Henderson said. “This is a whole new atmosphere from where I was last season.

“I was just trying to get open lanes for rebounds. When your outside game isn’t going, you try to grab some boards to get yourself going and that’s what I did.”

Wade-Henderson scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half, as the Spartans played much of the half without leading scorer Antonio Maddox. While Maddox is a big part of the team, the Spartans know they must play as a unit to win.

“We have to learn to play without Antonio,” Stewart said. “He is our main player, but we have to play without him

“If we want to win state, then we have to play as a unit.”

While on the bench, Maddox believed he knew how his team could play better basketball in the second half.

“There were a lot of heads down and it felt like it was a one-man show,” Maddox said. “We all need each other to win games, and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do in the first half.”

Richfield came out in the second half and slowly chipped away at the Simley lead before taking its first lead of the game with roughly five minutes to play. The two teams traded baskets for much of the rest of the half, with Cole Christian sinking multiple free throws to keep the game tied going into overtime. Christian also made several key defensive plays in the victory.

“Cole was a huge x-factor today,” McMillan said. “This kid sacrifices his body and we need to put him in an ice bath, and there has never been a time where he hasn’t given 100 percent on the court through the defense he plays.

“Cole was huge tonight.”

Christian knew he needed to step up and make big plays if the team wanted to pull out the victory in front of its home fans.

“I saw everybody else working hard, so I knew I had to work hard for my team,” Christian said. “I wanted to sacrifice everything in my home opener for my senior year.

“This was unreal. The crowd being hyped and the bench pumped up is what we want to see at all of our home games.”

Heading into overtime, Richfield felt confident about its chances.

“We knew if we got back in it they couldn’t hang with us,” Stewart said. “Once the game went to overtime we knew the game was ours because they couldn’t keep up with us and our conditioning was better than theirs.”

McMillan said he knew his team would be able to pull out the win after he spoke with them during a huddle prior to the start of the overtime period.

“They were focused,” McMillan said. “You ideally want that every time out, but we had that moment when you saw the focus in our kids’ eyes and the captains told you where you needed to be and the coaching staff was on top of things.

“We worked on situations like if we’re down by two with two minutes to go, or if we’re up by a couple.”

Stewart was Richfield’s second-leading scorer with 15 points, much of them coming in the second half. Lavontae Carlisle (12 points), Miles (11 points) and Maddox (10 points) all scored in double-digits for the Spartans, while Christian ended with nine points.

The win gave Richfield its first victory of the 2016-17 season and, perhaps more importantly, a 1-0 record against teams in its section.

“We schedule just about everyone to make it clear who the No. 1 team is when we go into that sectional meeting,” McMillan said. “They have a great coaching staff over there and we knew we had to play, and the edge came from playing at home.

“Everything was rolling and clicking tonight and this win covers up the wounds after that Tartan loss.”

The win comes after a game in which Richfield was defeated by Tartan, the eighth-ranked team in Class 4A according to the latest polls.

Richfield will look to keep its winning ways going when it plays St. Thomas Academy, another section opponent, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Thomas Academy.

