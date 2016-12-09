As jeweler closes, future of the Hub is up for debate

Hub Jewelers is preparing to go out of business after 57 years of operation in the Hub shopping center in Richfield. The closure comes as city officials hope to see the aging property redeveloped or renovated. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

A business that has been a fixture of the Hub shopping center’s 63 years of existence is closing its doors this month.

Hub Jewelers became a mainstay at the strip mall after the store opened in 1959, but that run will end this Christmas.

“Ultimately what I’m doing is getting out of retail, and I’m gonna become a private jeweler,” said owner Jennifer Bornholdt, who purchased the business in 2004.

Since announcing the closure, Bornholdt has been peppered with laments from longtime customers who have made Hub Jewelers a part of some of their biggest life events.

“We hear it every single day from multiple people; everybody’s sad,” Bornholdt said. “There are people that said they’d been coming here since they’d been small children.”

The jeweler anticipates greater freedom in continuing to sell jewelry by appointment only, focusing on diamond jewelry, colored stones and custom design work. Bornholdt said her new business will likely operate out of an office in Lakeville, where she resides.

Challenges in staffing had become a particular motivator to change directions, she said.

“It doesn’t matter what industry you’re in. You can talk to a lot of other chamber (of commerce) people” who face similar obstacles, Bornholdt said.

She described having trouble with noncommittal employees and further frustrations in getting people to attend scheduled job interviews.

“I pull resumes from a website, and I literally can schedule interviews and people don’t show up,” Bornholdt said.

How has it come to this? “I think it’s a generational thing, to be quite honest,” she observed. “The work ethic is different, and it’s tough to find people who have the type of work ethic that I want to have in my business.”

A shifting marketplace, one that makes business increasingly difficult for brick-and-mortar retailers, was not a large factor in the decision to close, according to Bornholdt.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a significant portion of it at all,” she said.

But there was one other issue that was “absolutely” a factor, she added: the ongoing work on 66th Street. Traffic on the road is currently constrained by a county sewer project, and the next two years will bring continued disruption as the road is completely reconstructed.

“I know that if I were to stick around for another two years that it could be an issue,” Bornholdt said. Construction along 66th Street is one challenge Richfield business owners will be facing for the next two years. Currently, a sewer project is underway. The reconstruction of 66th Street begins this spring.

Future of the Hub

As the city prepares for the reconstruction of 66th Street, the city is in the early stages formulating a new Comprehensive Plan, the guiding document for redevelopment in Richfield. The plan will include an outline of the community’s desires for the Hub, although the fate of the shopping center ultimately rests in the hands of Brixmor Property Group, which owns the property.

“We’ve tried to promote growth and redevelopment. And the mayor and the city manager and the council have tried to get improvements done to the shopping center, and it’s just not happening,” Bornholdt said.

The city has ongoing communications with Brixmor regarding the property, according to Richfield Community Development Manager Karen Barton.

“We’re in touch with them. They’re open to discussions with us. They seem to take good care of the grounds and the buildings,” Barton said.

But … “It is an older strip mall. It’s tired. The community would like to see some changes there. We know that.”

Barton credits the shopping center for staying close to fully leased. However, the closure of Hub Jewelers comes on the heels of other recent vacancies. Hennepin County Medical Center’s Richfield Clinic moved just down the road to the corner of 66th Street and Lyndale Avenue, the Hallmark store in the Hub closed – due merely to the owner’s retirement, Barton said – and the former Blockbuster has been vacant for years, ever since in-person movie rental became obsolete.

At the same time, the Hub still boasts a vibrant array of healthy retailers, according to Barton.

“They’ve got Michaels and Foot Locker and Marshalls. They all do really good business.”

Rose of the Hub

As it loses one longtime business, the Hub welcomes a new restaurant. Located on the eastern end of the strip mall, Rose of the Hub will offer a sit-down dining experience. Speaking last Thursday, the restaurant’s owner, Rosa Garcia, planned to be open this week as she waited on some permits.

Garcia will serve up American-style food, offering menu items that include traditional breakfast fare and homestyle meals such as turkey and mashed potato dinners.

“Everything is going to be made from scratch,” Garcia promised, adding that the restaurant will also have a liquor license and a bakery.

Appreciating the traffic at the location, she wasn’t disheartened by the construction along 66th Street.

“This is a really good location,” she said, admitting, however, “I know there may be some ups and downs, especially with the construction.”

Garcia will draw from 16 years of experience working at several locations of the local sit-down chain, Keys Cafe, where she said she cooked, baked, served and performed management duties.

For Garcia, restaurants are the family business. Her ex-husband owns the Richfield taquerias Andale and Mia Ma, plus the Minneapolis Cinco de Mayo location. Her children manage those operations.

In a city featuring a wide selection of Mexican eateries, Garcia hopes to fill a different niche with an American-style menu. It has been a common complaint that Richfield lacks traditional sit-down restaurants, especially for breakfast, and especially considering this year’s closure of Baker’s Square on the city’s western border.

“I don’t see a place in Richfield with this kind of food,” Garcia said.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.