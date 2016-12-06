The cost to flush the toilet in Bloomington is increasing, again

Déjà vu all over again?

The cost to wash dishes and flush a toilet in Bloomington is increasing next year.

Following increases to the city’s water and wastewater rates for 2016, the Bloomington City Council approved another round of rate increases for 2017 and adjusted the rate structure for water service to single-family residential properties.

The city implemented a two-tier rate structure in 2011 as a way to reward residents who conserve water from month to month. It appears to be working, as water use is down, in part due to the bountiful supply of water Mother Nature has provided to homeowners during warm weather months.

In conjunction with next year’s rate increase, the council approved a reduction in the monthly average allotted to homeowners under the first tier of the city’s two-tier system. Water service customers are billed bimonthly, and have been charged the lower tier 1 rates for the first 18,000 gallons of water service per billing period. Under the new structure, the tier 1 rates will end when a residence reaches 15,000 gallons of service, according to Budget Manager Cindy Rollins.

Along with the reduced limit for tier 1 pricing, the cost per 1,000 gallons of service will increase in 2017. The rate for tier 1 will increase from $2.82 per 1,000 gallons to $3.09. That follows an increase of 18 cents for 2016, bringing the two-year increase total to 45 cents.

When tier 2 pricing kicks in beyond 15,000 of gallons of service during a two-month billing cycle, the cost per 1,000 of gallons will increase to $5.46, a 47-cent increase over the 2016 rate. Combined with the 57-cent increase for 2016, the two-year increase for tier 2 has increased $1.04 per 1,000 gallons.

Although the city’s rate structure is stingier regarding tier 1 pricing in 2017, water usage suggests that the reduction in the tier 1 cap won’t affect the average household when it comes time to pay the bill.

“The current average usage of a residential unit is just under 5,000 gallons per month. The winter usage, in which there is little or no outdoor usage, is just under 4,000 gallons per month,” Rollins said.

The rate structure adjustment and water rate increases are necessary because the utility’s fund balance is below its working capital goal, and will remain below that goal even with the latest increase, Rollins explained.

As for wastewater service, rates will increase from $3.87 to $4.23 per 1,000 gallons of service in 2017, putting the two-year increase at 70 cents per 1,000 gallons of service.

The 9.5 percent increase is needed to cover both the cost of water treatment through the Metropolitan Council and improvements to the wastewater system. The increased cost for wastewater treatment through the Metropolitan Council is estimated at $7 million in 2017, according to Rollins.

The council approved the rate increases unanimously.

The rate increases and tier 1 limit also apply to multi-family developments, which use a different fee structure because units in multi-family developments use less water per month on average.