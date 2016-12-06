Pat Elliott announces candidacy for Richfield mayor

Richfield City Councilmember Pat Elliott is running to replace Mayor Debbie Goettel, who will vacate her current position in early January.

A special election will take place early next year to determine a replacement to serve out the two years remaining on the Goettel’s term, as the she steps into her new role as District 5 Hennepin County commissioner.

Elliott, coming off a council re-election in which he ran unopposed, said he had not initially planned to run for mayor in the special election. He said he planned to stand aside as Councilmember Michael Howard ran for mayor instead, but that plan changed when Howard told Elliott he was no longer considering running.

“Many people have been encouraging me to run and I’ve been grateful for their support,” Howard said. “I would say I strongly considered it but decided not to run in the special election.”

Howard, currently working as director of communications for the DFL caucus in the Minnesota House of Representatives, is soon starting a new job, which he said influenced his decision.

“I talked this over with my family, and the prospect of my council duties, plus running a campaign, plus a new job – all of that meant this wasn’t the time for me to run,” Howard said.

Until Howard’s change of plans, Elliott said he had deferred to his council colleague in regards to running for mayor, “because youth had to be served.”

But now that he is running for mayor after all, Elliott hopes to provide a stabilizing force on a council, and in a city, that is in a state of transition. That motivation mirrors Elliott’s stated rationale for seeking a third term as council member this fall.

Richfield is the subject of an ongoing makeover, particularly with redevelopment plans in action on the east side and the upcoming reconstruction of 66th Street. As for the changing makeup of the council, the body now consists of two members in their early 30s, balanced by two other council members, including Elliott, that are more than twice that age. Elliott said he hopes to bridge that gap during the generational transition.

That is also, at least for now, why Elliott only plans to serve the remaining two years on Goettel’s mayoral term. When Goettel resigns as mayor just before taking the county board seat, the city council will declare a special election, which legally must take place within six weeks of the declaration date.

That’s not enough time for voters to adequately assess a candidate who may not be as well known as Elliott, the newly declared mayoral candidate believes.

“I don’t think six weeks is enough to introduce yourself and for people get to know you,” he said.

The two-year lead-up to the next regularly scheduled mayoral election will provide the time candidates need to properly introduce themselves to the community, Elliott reasoned.

If Elliott wins the special election for mayor, there will be a subsequent special election to fill his vacated council seat. If he loses in his bid, he will return to his current council seat, representing Ward 1 on the west side.

