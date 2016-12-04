Hennepin County warrant sweep planned Wednesday, Dec. 7

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and other assisting agencies will be will be conducting a annual winter warrant sweep on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to clear active warrants and make arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging individuals with active warrants to surrender to authorities regardless of the offense. Individuals should determine if they are wanted on an active warrant, and satisfy the warrant regardless of the offense.

If a wanted individual voluntary surrenders, they will avoid being arrested by deputies at their home or workplace.

This warrant sweep will include individuals with all types of felony and gross misdemeanor warrants, but it will specifically focus on offenders who are wanted for warrants related to violent crime. Other types of felony and gross misdemeanor warrants will also be pursued.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies actively pursue and arrest individuals with warrants daily. A warrant sweep is one more method used to pursue individuals with active warrants.

To determine if you have an active warrant visit the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Central Records Unit at the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility, also known as the Hennepin County Jail. It’s located at 401 South 4th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN.

The Central Records Unit office and the Public Safety Facility are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bring a photo ID. You may call Central Records to see if you have a warrant for your arrest at 612-348-2000. A warrant number and/or case number will be required to check for warrants. You may not access information by phone when providing a name only.

Individuals may turn themselves in to local law enforcement or they may turn themselves in anytime at the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility.

Advise the deputy at the front lobby that you would like to turn yourself in. You may be placed under arrest and detained in the jail. Continued detention will depend on bail amount, release conditions, your ability to post bail, and the court schedule. Bring government issued identification with you, and cash, if you plan on bailing out.

Tipsters are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with information concerning the whereabouts of fugitives by calling 1-888-988-TIPS.

For anonymous tips, you may choose from three different ways to submit tip information.

Submit an online form – which can be found at hennepinsheriff.org.

You can also send a text to the Sheriff’s Office at 847 411 – begin your message with the keyword HCSOTip and then continue entering your tip.

Download an app for iPhones or android phones. The apps can be located by searching for “HCSOTip” or “Hennepin.” Clicking on the app will bring up a tip form that you fill to provide information.

If you would like to know more about Hennepin County’s most wanted visit hennepinsheriff.org/most-wanted.