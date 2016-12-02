Bloomington refines zoning for gun sales

Gun stores will not be prohibited in Bloomington, but zoning changes within the city will both increase and reduce the areas available for proprietors to peddle their wares.

The Bloomington City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a City Code amendment that increases the total area where gun-related businesses could operate, but at the same time reduces the areas where dedicated firearms businesses may set up shop.

The council’s Nov. 21 vote followed a variety of protests against the proposal, as well as praise from residents who wanted to minimize access to guns in the city. Although Mayor Gene Winstead attempted to steer public comments toward the city’s zoning plan, comments often strayed into arguments about Second Amendment rights.

Councilmember Jon Oleson cast the lone vote against the proposal. He didn’t object to the concept, but said he wanted to refine the standards before endorsing it.

Arguments against the proposal suggested that it was an attempt to restrict Second Amendment rights, or that firearms sales should not be treated any different than the sale of cars or shoes. “It is our charge to zone and regulate,” Winstead said. He emphasized the proposal was not intended to ban the sale of firearms in Bloomington, “It’s strictly just a land use issue,” he added.

Councilmember Jack Baloga compared the council’s decision to other decisions the city makes regarding zoning and land use. “I don’t want a gas station next to my residence,” he noted, calling the restrictions reasonable and well thought out.

The plan will require a 250-foot separation buffer between businesses that sell guns and ammunition and areas such as schools, day cares and residential districts. The proposal increases the total area within the city in which firearms may be sold, but the majority of that area is limited to businesses where firearms and ammunition comprise no more than 15 percent of the sales floor.

A call for change

The council’s consideration of the amendment came as a result of an application the council never reviewed in 2015. During the summer of 2015, the Planning Commission reviewed an application for a gun shop at Countryside Center, a retail center on the city’s west side. Residents near the shopping center objected to the proposal, according to City Planner Mike Centinario.

The applicant eventually withdrew the application, and the Planning Commission reviewed the performance standards for firearms facilities earlier this year, culminating with the recommendation to approve the code amendment presented to the council last week, Centinario noted.

The city has three zoning districts in which firearms sales are permitted, comprising approximately 285 acres, according to Centinario. Under the code amendment, the city will have nine zoning districts where sales would be allowed, increasing the total area to 452 acres, Centinario said.

The separation buffer, however, reduces the total area in which a dedicated gun store could operate. The new guidelines reduce the available area for a dedicated gun store to 132 acres, according to Glen Markegard, the city’s planning division manager.

The additional zoning districts added by the code amendment will provide another 320 acres of zoning where incidental gun sales are permitted, businesses such as sporting goods retailers where gun and ammunition sales comprise a portion of the store’s business, with no more than 15 percent of the store’s floor space dedicated to guns and ammunition. The 15-percent limitation was determined to be adequate for incidental gun sales following consultation with major retailers, Markegard explained.

The separation buffer was determined after examining setback requirements in other cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis uses a mix of 250- and 500-foot setbacks, and St. Paul uses 1,000-foot setbacks, Centinario told the council. The 250-foot setback eliminated some retail areas that are currently zoned for firearms sales, but also allowed additional districts to be added. Using a 1,000-foot setback would essentially prohibit gun sales throughout the city, Centinario explained.

The Bloomington Armory hosts guns shows, and doesn’t meet the 250-foot buffer requirement from residential property, but gun shows will be permitted to continue there as long as the use is maintained, according to Markegard. If the use is abandoned for a year, then gun shows would no longer be permitted, he explained.

Winstead opened the council’s discussion by noting there has been confusion and misunderstanding regarding what the amendment does and doesn’t do. Information circulated prior to the meeting suggested the city is trying to ban gun stores, and that Bloomington would have the strictest standards in Minnesota, Centinario said. Although the amendment wouldn’t ban gun stores in the city, there are Minnesota cities that do prohibit them, he noted.

Winstead labeled statements against the proposal as sensational, and emphasized the city isn’t banning or prohibiting the sale of firearms, contrary to concerns expressed during the public hearing. “I just don’t see it,” he said.

Councilmember Andrew Carlson said the amendment provides a buffer and perceived safety for residential districts, schools and child care, as requested by residents of the city, while following state and federal laws.

Councilmember Dwayne Lowman expressed remorse that portions of existing zoning districts would be lost to gun sales, but noted that the addition of other zoning districts provides more opportunities for retailers in the city. He said that supporters of the Second Amendment should support the city’s effort to expand retail opportunities.