Edina to study potential passenger rail transit line

A vision of passenger rail service in Edina is now slightly more in focus.

Earlier this year, the council had directed the Edina Transportation Committee to look at a series of questions, including, “Should the city of Edina support further study of the possibility of passenger rail service in Edina?” on the Dan Patch/CP line.

The Edina Transportation Committee formed a committee to discuss the pros and cons of the answers to each question and at its Oct. 27 meeting agreed to forward the advisory communication to the city council.

Transportation committee Chair Tom LaForce said to the Edina City Council at the Nov. 15 meeting that the recommendation from the Edina Transportation Committee was to further study the possibility of rail transit service.

“We felt strongly that the study should be done from a neutral position,” LaForce said. “No preconceived, ‘Is it a good idea or bad idea,’ – let’s discover that through the study.”

In the advisory given to city staff, the Edina Transportation Committee said its discussion noted “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated with pursuing” rail transit and that it would require further investigation, advice from experts and a “robust” public engagement process.

LaForce said by encouraging a rigorous study, the answers to the remaining questions, such as formally requesting the elimination of the so called “gag rule” concerning the Dan Patch line, would be answered by the study and weren’t necessary from the committee.

The council emphasized in the following discussion that future passenger rail is still a considerable distance in the future, but it couldn’t dawdle if it wanted to include that in their comprehensive plan.

“Should we take your advice to heart … there will be funding challenges here,” Mayor James Hovland said. “One possibility would be to go to outside potential sources.”

As it was a discussion item, no action was taken.

Although some members assumed it could have a hefty price tag, a range of cost was not available and would be revealed through further study.

“It sure seems to me like this is the appropriate time to engage in this,” Councilmember Kevin Staunton, saying the council would need to address it soon to get it in the comprehensive plan. “This is an issue we ought to flesh out a little … not that we would get there in 10 years, but a lot of planning and studying [in the meantime]. I would be in favor of adding it to the work plan.”

Councilmember Bob Stewart agreed with Staunton, saying the council would have to work “pretty rapidly” if it wanted in the next iteration of the comprehensive plan.

“We will have to get that figured out pretty quickly. I think … there are experts out there who can help us and leap frog off their answers. We are not just looking ahead to the next 10 years, but the next 50 years. What city we want to build, what kinds of amenities to … keep Edina protective and healthy?”

