Bloomington refines zoning for firearms sales

Gun stores will not be prohibited in Bloomington, but zoning changes within the city will both increase and reduce the areas available for proprietors to peddle their wares.

The Bloomington City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a City Code amendment that increases the total area where gun-related businesses could operate, but at the same time reduces the areas where dedicated firearms businesses may set up shop.

The council’s Nov. 21 vote followed a variety of protests against the proposal, as well as praise from residents who wanted to minimize the access to guns in the city. Although Mayor Gene Winstead attempted to steer public comments toward the city’s zoning plan, comments often strayed into arguments about Second Amendment rights.

Councilmember Jon Oleson cast the lone vote against the proposal. He didn’t object to the concept, but wanted to refine the standards before endorsing it.

Arguments against the proposal suggested that it was an attempt to restrict Second Amendment rights, or that firearms sales should not be treated any different than the car or shoe sales. “It is our charge to zone and regulate,” Winstead said. He emphasized the proposal was not intended to ban the sale of firearms in Bloomington, “It’s strictly just a land use issue,” he added.

Councilmember Jack Baloga compared the council’s decision to other decisions the city makes regarding zoning and land use. “I don’t want a gas station next to my residence,” he noted, calling the restrictions reasonable and well thought out.

The plan will require a 250-foot separation buffer between businesses that sell guns and ammunition and areas such as schools, day cares and residential districts. The proposal increases the total area within the city in which firearms may be sold, but the majority of that area is limited to businesses where firearms and ammunition comprise no more than 15 percent of the sales floor.

