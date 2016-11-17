For Goettel, planning paid in county board race

Debbie Goettel

The race to replace Randy Johnson for Hennepin County Commissioner was a tale of timing.

Richfield Mayor Debbie Goettel said she began preparations for her campaign two years before Johnson announced his retirement from the board, proceeding to file the day after Johnson announced he would not seek another term.

Goettel’s opponent, Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Scallen Failor, filed on the last day of May, the day of the filing deadline, saying she made the decision over the previous Memorial Day weekend.

The one who filed first, following a two-year head start in planning and a decade in the mayor’s seat, was the winner. Goettel defeated Scallen Failor, taking approximately 59 percent of the vote to represent a District 5 seat that covers Richfield, Bloomington and Eden Prairie.

Goettel acknowledged the role of her organizational advantage in the campaign, but boiled the explanation down to the simplest of terms when asked why she triumphed.

“Why? I worked my butt off,” Goettel said.

Experience in three mayoral campaigns as well campaigns for others meant, “I knew what it was gonna take,” she explained.

“It’s just hard work. It’s the ground game, it’s the picking up the phone and calling,” Goettel said.

She knew the fundraising challenges would ratchet up as well, calling that component “huge compared to what I had before,” and pointing out that District 5, containing about 160,000 people, “is almost the size of a congregational district.”

Reflecting on the race, Goettel credited some key hires on a campaign staff headed by Campaign Manager Mark Warren. She gave Failor her due as well.

“I have to say that Maureen, she did a nice campaign,” Goettel said.

At the same time, Goettel and Failor came from decidedly different backgrounds.

Although she was unable to capitalize on the wave of outsider sentiment that came with the election of Donald Trump – or the endorsement of the commissioner she sought to replace, for that matter – Scallen Failor touted her own business background as she ran for county board. She had never before sought public office.

That experience contrasted with a 10-year mayor who cited a litany of regional committees on which she has served. Following the election of Goettel, Scallen Failor continued to argue for a greater presence of business people in elected roles.

“The chamber of commerce was very good in support of my run because we’re trying to get more business people to run for public office,” Scallen Failor said. “We’re trying to bring kind of a common-sense business approach to running various levels of government.”

As for the race that just concluded, Failor said, “I’m disappointed in the results, but the constituents have spoken. And everybody should consider running for public office, and we need to get qualified people to run.”

Goettel will address “huge transit issues” in Eden Prairie, and said the Interstate 494 corridor will be the subject of much attention, too, especially with the upcoming construction project for Highway 169, set for January.

“I think Eden Prairie’s gonna get smacked really bad, as well Bloomington,” she said.

Legacy and succession plan

Goettel said she is already seeking out meetings with staff at the director level of the county as she gets up to speed for her new job. When that starts in ear;y January, it will mark the end of her two-and-a-half terms as mayor of Richfield.

As she campaigned door-to-door, Goettel cited the progress Richfield has made during the last 10 years as the city gained financial stability and undertook a period of redevelopment that promises to unfold for years to come.

“And people agreed this was a good thing,” Goettel said.

She added, “We really got the short end of the deal before I was mayor,” with a regional public image that was lacking. “But I changed that.”

The one to carry that progress forward as Goettel’s replacement will take office within the first two months of 2017.

Goettel plans to resign as mayor when she joins the county board in January. At that point, Councilmember Michael Howard, who carries the mayor pro tem designation on the council, will take over as interim mayor.

At that point, the city council will declare a special election, with the winner serving the remaining two years of the term. Legally, the special mayoral election must take place within 60 days of the council’s declaration.

