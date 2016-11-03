Signs thanking St. Louis Park police draw controversy

< > Signs thanking St. Louis Park police spread to other communities, as evidenced by signs supporting Eagan, Golden Valley and Bloomington police at the Afton Apple Orchard and Corn Maze in Hastings. Spring Lake Park residents have displayed the signs supporting SLP police since the city shares initials with St. Louis Park. However, the signs have provoked controversy. (Submitted photo)

St. Louis Park resident Jodi Johnston created signs thanking police in her city for their work, but the effort created controversy among some residents, who questioned the timing of the signs amid conflict over how police elsewhere have treated black citizens.

Johnston said she felt inspired to create the signs after her husband, Brian Benifield, showed her a picture last summer of citizens forming a human shield to protect police in Baltimore amid tumultuous protests.

“I knew in that minute that I was going to do something for my local police,” said Johnston at a St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission forum Oct. 27 at St. Louis Park High School. “I didn’t know what it would turn into.”

The blue signs she created contain white letters that read, “Thank you! SLP Police Department.” They have spread to yards throughout St. Louis Park and inspired similar efforts in other metro cities like Eagan, Golden Valley, Bloomington and Spring Lake Park.

While the signs are simply worded, some speakers at the forum expressed concern about the impact they may have on people who see them.

St. Louis Park resident Adebisi Wilson pointed out news reports from around the country about black men who feel they have been targeted by police.

“It’s been something that’s been heavy on my mind and heavy on my heart, especially because I’m raising two kids,” Wilson said.

The officer-involved fatal shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights hit home for her, she said, “not just because he’s a black man but because I know so many people who have had similar experiences where they felt they were being targeted for things that just kind of seemed normal – driving down the street.”

Wilson, who is black, called the signs a “great gesture,” but added that as “a person coming from a different perspective” she found the timing to be difficult.

“I started to feel uncomfortable in my own home, and I really started to wonder why is it at this point in time that my community would be putting these signs up? And then what really struck me is I didn’t feel like I know my community as well as I should,” Wilson said. “I started to feel like I didn’t belong here. I started to question if my children would feel like they belonged in the place where they grew up.”

However, Benifield saw the issue differently.

“Thank you to the St. Louis Park police,” Benifield said. “It’s just a sign. It had nothing to do with Castile or anything else. I’m a black person. I will be a black person until I die. But to me, these signs are just conversation pieces.”

He said he believed some commenters on the social media site Nextdoor.com had been taking the signs out of context. Benifield said he grew up in the South, “so I have a different feeling of how things are.” He later added that he has seen people clutch their purses when he sits down or passes near them. However, he said he has had no problems with St. Louis Park police officers.

Emily Crook, a fifth-grade teacher at Peter Hobart Elementary School in St. Louis Park, said she has heard from members of the community who said they feel like they do not belong, though.

“As a white educator in Minnesota, I want to make sure that my students in my community feel safe and that they feel like they belong,” Crook said.

Johnston pointed to the community-oriented policing model in St. Louis Park, noting that officers play with children whose mothers are undergoing treatment through the Wayside House and visit with senior citizens at Menorah Plaza.

“We have an amazing St. Louis Park Police Department working in a job that has been under scrutiny lately,” Johnston said. “I know that one person doesn’t ruin a whole. I’m a social worker. One bad social worker shouldn’t paint us all as nasty.”

She said the signs are not intended to compete with any other agendas.

“I don’t appreciate when people tell me I should be ashamed of selling them,” Johnston said. “I call them a super-sized card on a stick. It’s not meant to offend anybody. It’s for those who want to say thank you.”

She added, “That’s the story behind the signs. I’m damn proud of them, and I’m even equally … more proud of our police department.”

While some speakers indicated they believed the signs thanking St. Louis Park police could detract from Black Lives Matter signs, St. Louis Park School Board member Karen Waters said she has both signs in her yard.

“I thank our police for what they do in our community and especially the school liaison officers working with kids,” Waters said. “I have a Black Lives Matter sign in my yard because I believe it’s very important to support the efforts of racial justice.”

St. Louis Park resident Rick Gravrok said he displays both signs in a window.

“I think they’re both powerful and important statements to make, and I don’t feel they detract from each other,” Gravrok said.

He said he had printed the word “TOO” to add to his Black Lives Matter sign.

“We need to make black lives matter, and then all lives will matter,” Gravrok said.

Benifield asserted that many St. Louis Park residents do not have issues with the St. Louis Park police, though.

“What’s been going on with black lives is not happening here; it’s happening everywhere else,” Benifield said. “It’s because we have a good relationship with our police department. If you feel offended by “Thank you, SLP police department,” you’re not seeing the whole picture.”

Crook responded, “There are issues in St. Louis Park that may not stem from just the police.”

She began to discuss systems “detrimental to our communities of color” when Benifield interjected, “There ain’t nothing you can tell me about color that I don’t already know. I know what racism is.”

He stressed that his wife had the idea for the signs when he showed her a picture of black citizens seeking to guard police.

“There’s no hidden agenda anywhere,” Benifield said. “There’s nothing negative about it. We need to educate our kids, we need to educate everybody. We can both learn about each other. Then we won’t have the concerns.”

However, Crook maintained that if she had placed a sign thanking police in her yard in the past, “I could be perpetuating racism within my front yard and not knowing that because I could be having this unconscious bias, and now I feel differently about it and I’m more aware. I do see it within our community.”

St. Louis Park resident Teagan Hynes said he had felt frustrated when he saw the police-themed signs popping up around St. Louis Park.

“The frustration I felt when I saw the signs is that even when the intentions are good, the end result of the signs can be misguided in part because of the larger conversation that is happening beyond our community,” Hynes said. “There is not necessarily one individual who has done anything wrong here; it’s about the larger system.”

Hynes said he is concerned that officers who make a wrong decision face little or no accountability.

“I still get scared that if something were to go bad, could we actually get the justice that we need on both sides, because right now what we see is we don’t,” Hynes said. “My fear is that we’re perpetuating that the way things are now is OK. And to me it’s not.”

Johnston replied that her goal was to lift up the St. Louis Park police and show that other cities could learn from the community-oriented policing model.

“Maybe other cities will strive to do some of the things we do,” Johnston said. “If they were a crappy crew in general, I don’t think I would have wasted my vacation time being called names and whatever I’ve gone through if I didn’t feel invested in elevating them.”

The Rev. Barb Martin of Union Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Louis Park said she has followed the conversation on Nextdoor.com. She pointed out the polarization in the world.

“To understand the impact of just a lawn sign on somebody else is where I believe my empathy needs to be triggered, knowing that every day in our society we’re being asked to choose a side, and that’s a false dichotomy,” Martin said. “I want to challenge my congregation to not go there, and that’s a challenge.”

Forum reaction

St. Louis Park Police Chief John Luse attended the forum but did not speak to the group, choosing to listen and nod occasionally when Johnston spoke of the efforts of St. Louis Park officers. After the forum, Luse invited Wilson to take a ride-along with an officer.

“It’s surprising how many people realize how human cops are when they spend three-to-four hours with them,” Luse said.

He said he believed the forum provided people with an opportunity to sit in a room together to discuss the issues.

“They may have views that appear far apart, and they realize after awhile they’re not so far apart after all,” Luse said. “I love the conversation. I saw very little defensiveness. I saw people trying to find common ground because they love the city, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

St. Louis Park Human Rights Commissioner Margaret Rog said her break-out group reached a consensus that the issue was not really about police signs versus Black Lives Matter signs or that a person couldn’t support both the St. Louis Park police and the Black Lives Matter movement. Rather, she said she heard that some people viewed the timing and proliferation of the police signs to be insensitive considering the death of Castile.

“It’s about intent and impact, and those aren’t the same thing,” Rog said. “Intent is one thing, but the impact is different. As we come to understand the issue of race in this country better, we need to understand impact better and not just the intent. Hopefully, we all got a little wiser and this is just the start of a conversation we’ll have.”

Wilson said she appreciated the energy and thoughtfulness in the room at the forum.

“I felt it is a really warm, welcoming environment,” she said as the meeting concluded. “We’re not closing the conversation.”

While Wilson said she had a reaction to the signs thanking police in light of recent events, she said she does not hate the signs.

She said they served to make St. Louis Park police feel better about the work they are doing but added that a part of the community still may feel hurt by the signs.

“I don’t hold negative feelings toward anyone with the signs,” Wilson said. “To me, this conversation is more about understanding.”

Mayor Jake Spano said the forum affirmed his view that the community is ready for such a conversation.

“The conversation about signs became a proxy for whole other concerns about what does it mean to live in St. Louis Park,” Spano said. “I want to encourage more of these conversations, and I want to listen more.”

