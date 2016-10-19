Update: City officials respond to viral arrest video

A video posted to YouTube shows the arrest of a man who allegedly was walking in the middle of Xerxes Avenue.

A seven-minute video of a black man getting arrested by an Edina police officer for walking on the street has drawn the national spotlight and a discussion over fair policing in Edina.

The video (shown below, which has explicit language) was posted to YouTube last Wednesday, but began going viral on social media Friday

afternoon and has already been viewed millions of times.

The video begins midway through as a plain clothes officer Lt. Tim Olson leads Larnie Thomas, 34, of Minneapolis, toward a police car shortly before being arrested.

Thomas became increasingly irate, swearing at Olson over the situation and the lack of explanation.

When asked why he was being detained, Olson said that he was “walking down the middle of the street.”

“He’s scared. People die in these situations. It’s scary,” Janet Rowles, the woman who recorded the incident on her phone, said in the video.

According to Rowles in the YouTube description, the woman passed by a man who was walking on the white line of the shoulder of Xerxes Avenue.

“There was construction and it was obvious that the sidewalk was not available right there so he was hugging the right side as far as he could,” the description read. “I went around him and noticed in my rearview mirror that an unmarked SUV turned on police lights. The officer pulled in front of the pedestrian to cut him off and proceeded to accuse him of walking in the middle of the street.”

According to a press release from the Edina Police Department, an officer said he thought the man was impeding traffic.

The release said that despite flashing lights and an audible signal, the man looked at the officer and continued walking in the lane of traffic.

“The man deliberately went around the squad car and continued to walk in the lane of traffic,” the release said.

After a breathalyzer, the man was cited for disorderly conduct and failure to obey a traffic signal. The man requested to be taken to Southdale Center and was released around 12:30 p.m.

Former Minneapolis NAACP President Nekima Levy-Pounds was one of the many people to comment on the video on social media.

“This is how people get killed,” Levy-Pounds wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video. “This is a prime example of the urgent need for police reform in our state and in this nation.”

In a statement on Sunday, Mayor James Hovland said that the citation issued to Thomas would be dismissed.

“The officer involved was following established protocol,” Hovland said. “However, under the circumstances, the city will review that protocol and determine how to better approach this type of incident with greater sensitivity in the future. We will work with the Edina community and invite other organizations to participate in this very important conversation. There are lessons we should and will learn from this experience.“

The NAACP Minneapolis gave a list of six requests of Edina and the Edina Police Department, including holding a formal, independent investigation, suspending Olson without pay pending the outcome of the investigation and the retraining of all Edina Police officers on implicit and explicit bias.

The city of Edina responded to all of the requests, saying that they will ask the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct an independent investigation of the this incident.

Edina officers will undergo additional training, and the city asked for suggestions from the NAACP for specific training.

The city also said it will work with the community to review the report by the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing and monitor the work of the Governor’s Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations.

However, despite the request, the city said that Lt. Olson will remain on the job.

“He and all officers involved followed the Police Department’s established procedures and the incident ended safely,” the release said.

Contact Ethan Groothuis at [email protected]