Voters guide: Hann, Cwodzinski face off in Senate District 48 race

⇒ Read more Sun Current Voters Guide and election related articles

Two candidates will vie for the Minnesota Senate District 48 seat leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.

District 48 represents portions of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The candidates are incumbent Sen. David Hann and Democratic-Farmer-Labor challenger Steve Cwodzinski.

Steve (Cwod) Cwodzinski

Address: 9990 Vervain Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Family: Married to my wife, Patti, and have two children, John and Erica.

Education: Bachelors of Education and Masters Degree in Secondary Education, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Occupation: Teacher of American government for 33 years, taught at Eden Prairie High School for 31 years.

Years lived in the district: I have been part of this community for over 30 years, earlier this year we moved into a town home in Hennepin Village in Eden Prairie.

Community/civic organizations involvement:

1. I have taught adult community education, mostly on civic engagement, for over 15 years.

2. I was part of the founding and organizing of Prairie Connections. A program where all the 8th graders take a half day and go visit the high school to familiarize themselves with the building before their freshman year.

3. I organized, through the city of Eden Prairie, hundreds of student election judges over the last 20 years.

Have you run for any other office in the past?: No

Contact information: cwodforsenate.com

Q: What do you consider the top issues that should be addressed?

I know that we can break through partisan gridlock and keep Minnesota moving forward. We all want policies that promote healthier communities as a whole. Economic, environmental, physical and mental health are all interconnected, and our policies should be too. We need to build an economy where everyone who works hard and plays by the rules can live with the dignity of financial stability. That starts with continually improving our wonderful public schools, so that kids have the opportunity to come to school ready to learn and leave prepared to work and pursue their dreams. And we need a transportation system for the 21st century, one that keeps us connected to the vibrant regional economy.

Q: What measures would you propose to further your goals for the district?

As an educator, I’ve had to talk to my students too often about the latest school shooting, like Red Lake, Sandy Hook, or Columbine. The reality is that one person dies every day in Minnesota from a gunshot, and two thirds of those are suicides. We can do more to help people suffering from mental illness and pass gun safety regulations that will keep people alive. One place we can start is by providing more frontline resources to young people. Minnesota is currently 46th in the nation in student-to-counselor ratio, with one counselor serving hundreds of students. If a student is dealing with conflict, mental health problems, or just needs more support, not even the best teacher can reach everyone. That’s why I support funding for more trained school counselors who can offer resources and support, so young people can get help before crisis becomes another tragedy.

Q: The Southwest Light Rail Transit has emerged as a topic of prominent concern in the district. How would you work with constituents with varying views on the line and what is your own opinion? What do your anticipate your role being in regard to this issue?

I support the SWLRT project because it will connect the people in our community with economic opportunities across the metro area. I can understand the concerns raised by some of our neighbors, but Minnesota’s investment in transportation has been dragging behind our economic potential for the last 25 years, and the recent stonewalling has increased the sticker shock on this overdue project. Yet, the workforce near the planned line is expected to grow about 37 percent over the next 20 years, and we cannot afford to delay any further. I will advocate for a more sensible approach to a long-term, comprehensive solution that will meet immediate demands, future needs, and allow private businesses and government agencies to plan and budget wisely.

David Hann

Address: 8887 Sylvan Ridge, Eden Prairie MN 55347

Family: Married to Ann for 35 years, and we are blessed with four grown children (Rachel, Stephen, John, and Jacob), and six grandchildren.

Education: I grew up in Minneapolis and attended Bloomington Lincoln High School, then Gustavus Adolphus College. Between sophomore and junior years, I served my country in Vietnam. Upon returning I finished my degree and then pursued graduate studies in theology at the University of Chicago Divinity School.

Occupation: I spent 25 years at E.A Sween, an Eden Prairie Company, where I was the director of distribution/logistics and the director of total quality management. I currently serve as Minority Leader in the Senate.

Years you have lived in the city or district: 33 years

Community/civic organizations involvement: Former Eden Prairie School Board member, Former Commissioner of the Eden Prairie Baseball Association, and active member of Wooddale Church

Have you run for any other office in the past? I was elected three times to the Eden Prairie School board, serving for a total of eight years. I was first elected to the Senate in 2002. I’ve served on the Education and Finance committees, Chaired the Health and Human Services Committee and was elected Minority Leader in 2012.

Contact information: hannforsenate.com

Q: What do you consider the top issues that should be addressed?

I’ve spent the summer knocking on thousands of doors in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, listening to residents’ concerns. Improving job opportunities and lowering health care costs are the two issues I hear about most often. Both have a major impact on household budgets and can mean the difference between living paycheck to paycheck or being able to afford a better lifestyle for your family.

I’ve fought to make Minnesota a leader in job growth, consistently advocating for policies to encourage new investment and innovation. These policies will give workers better career advancement opportunities, raise wages, and increase benefits. Our hard-working, highly educated workforce has historically made Minnesota an attractive place to do business, but bureaucratic red tape and too-high taxes are limiting our potential for growth.

I’ve also been working to make health insurance affordable again. I support allowing a wider variety of plans and giving more insurers a chance to compete for your health care dollars. Families should be able to choose the plans and networks that are right for their unique situations and keep the doctors they know and trust.

Q: What measures would you propose to further your goals for the district?

In addition to focusing on job growth and lowering health care costs, I will be supporting proposals to increase transparency at the Capitol. The public has a right to an open and honest legislative process that doesn’t involve backroom deals and last-minute lawmaking. Minnetonka and Eden Prairie residents should have more time to weigh in on important issues.

Q: The Southwest Light Rail Transit has emerged as a topic of prominent concern in the district. How would you work with constituents with varying views on the line and what is your own opinion? What do your anticipate your role being in regard to this issue?

The governor and Metropolitan Council intend to push the entire cost of construction for the SWLRT onto local taxpayers, including the portion that was originally going to be paid for by the state. This will likely significantly increase property taxes for homeowners in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, but the details haven’t been made public. Needless to say, I have concerns about the transparency of this project. Local residents need to weigh all of the costs and benefits before making a decision. I’ve suggested holding full legislative hearings in the House and Senate where people on every side of the issue have a chance to be heard.

A reliable transportation system is essential to a growing economy.

We all benefit from safer roads, faster commutes and goods delivered to our doorsteps and local stores. That’s why I’ve been a vocal supporter of a 10-year plan to invest $7 billion in the roads and bridges that we all use, without increasing the gas tax.

⇒ Read more Sun Current Voters Guide and election related articles