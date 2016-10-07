Southdale Center turns 60

The rendering of proposed interior garden court, which originally was published in the 6/19/1952 Edina-Morningside Courier alongside the announce

A party and new museum exhibit kick off the 60th anniversary celebration of Southdale Center this weekend.

The first fully-enclosed, climate-controlled mall, in the vision of legendary architect Victor Gruen, opened in 1956.

While past cornerstones such as a hardware store, post office and basement kids petting zoo are long gone, a 16-screen theater and revitalized shopping and restaurant scene show that even shopping centers can age gracefully.

As part of the celebration, there will be live music, food and drink from Southdale restaurants, as well as a “fashion through the decades” display showcasing styles from the 1950s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the center court at Southdale.

At 11:15 a.m., there will be a short program with remarks from Southdale Center General Manager Ben Martin, Mayor Jim Hovland and Marty Rud, the first general manager at Southdale Center, who is now in his 90s.

Rud will also speak at the special preview opening of the new Edina Historical exhibit, also on legacy and history of Southdale, which runs 6-8 p.m. in the Terrace Room on Friday night.

The new exhibit, three years in the making, features original Gruen drawings and blueprints, as well as items ranging from original black-and-white photos to the original gold groundbreaking shovel.

“There is a lot of stuff,” Edina Historical Society president Bob Moore said. “Usually you have to go out and find things for a collection. We had to go through three times to see what we don’t want. It is a big exhibit.”

The current owner, Simon Property Group, donated six huge folios, including every newspaper article, Dayton’s publication and every advertisement from the beginning years.

“We have tons of newspaper articles and clippings that we have pulled information from,” Moore said. “We have more than what we know what to do with, which is a good problem. Everything is in there, and you get to find little nuggets, like when Frank Lloyd Wright visited and just hated it.”

For Moore, this exhibit is more than just his job – it is a glimpse into his past.

“I grew up about 10 blocks from Southdale,” Moore said. “When we were old enough we could ride our bikes over, goof off for a day. I always would go over to Dayton’s – all my friends worked over there. I knew my dad’s Dayton card number before my own phone number, practically.”

Moore’s aunt owned a house in the Southdale first addition, which he bought and lives in now.

“There was the residential portion, the medical part of it, the office part … it really was a unique concept,” Moore said.

During its 1980s heyday, the retail sales of Southdale surpassed downtown Minneapolis and was the leading shopping center for the state of Minnesota.

“The Mall of America has really taken a lot of thunder out of it,” Moore said. “It was the MOA of it’s time. When celebrities came to town, they came to Southdale. It was the event place, the event center.”

The weekend opening also marks the unveiling of the new exhibit hall for the Edina Historical Society.

There has been a permanent exhibit room since 1990, which is currently in storage. The exhibit hall has new carpet, new paint and a new look, although very few have seen the final product, including board members.

The Edina Historical Society also welcomed new staff members earlier this year.

Rachel Houck, the curator for exhibit and collections, is one of the new staff members who began in April.

“Most of the time, even if you are working full-time, you would have a year [to complete an exhibit],” Houck said. “When I came on in April, I was already technically behind. Luckily our board is very active and helped install and write text. Hundreds of hours go into planning the exhibit.”

The exhibit is both a way for older generations to remember the shopping, ads and culture of the past as well as a way for younger generations to understand Southdale’s impact, Houck included.

“I shopped at Southdale Mall, but I didn’t realize how important it was,” Houck said. “I think that is just amazing that the model for all shopping malls in the country was right here in Minnesota.”

The highlight for Houck are the blueprints.

“It is just amazing how much detail goes into each one,” Houck said. “Right down to where each outlet is placed. Just seeing what the original building looked like is an experience.”

The 60-year mark is an impressive feat and look back at Gruen’s original intent for a community epicenter, with all aspects of life in one place.

But with new nearby apartments and on-site hotel beginning construction, and with the return of the Hennepin County Service Center, maybe Gruen’s vision is finally coming to fruition and then some – certainly a cause for celebration.



Edina Historical Society Hours are Tuesdays 11-1, Saturdays 10-12 (this Saturday 10-4) and third Thursday evening of the month from 5-8.