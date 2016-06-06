Opinion & Columns

Letter: Why isn’t picnic shelter considered for Richfield bandshell site?

By

To the editor:

Every bit of public open green space in Richfield is of great value to the entire community. Through all the public discussion so far about the proposed band shell in Vets Park, I have still never seen a good answer to this question: “Why doesn’t the city refurbish the existing pavilion in Vets Park (also used as a picnic shelter, farmers’ market venue and rental space for groups) in whatever way is necessary to use it as a performance platform (as it has been used in the past), rather than dig deep into the wetlands area ground in green space to the east of the ice arenas?”

No city communications that I have seen, whether in city council meetings, in city documentation or in Sun Current articles, have addressed this seemingly obvious solution to the many sticking points the proposed venue continues to expose as time passes.

Margaret Scheirman
Richfield

  • WILLIAM Reichert

    Margaret, this is the kind of sensible thinking City Councils need to listen to. Rather than spending countless hard earned tax dollars on building edifices to their legacies. It’s your money, demand accountability.

  • Rich Anderson

    With all the vetting between different locations for the band shell, do you really believe that the picnic shelter was never brought up by anyone in the last 3 years before you just did now? I’m no expert, but for starters, the picnic shelter isn’t a “shell” shape and has no raised stage, so it doesn’t have any actual acoustic properties of a band shell.

    Sometimes when my mother-in-law stays with us, I’d like to have her sleep in the garage. That does have 4 walls and a roof, and if I put a bed in there, I can technically call it a bedroom, right?

    Unfortunately for me, not really. Which is the same reasons a picnic shelter isn’t a band shell.

    • Margaret Sch

      The current design has no shell shape; it’s pretty similar to a garage shape, actually. A raised stage could easily be added at one end of the shelter, which was actually touted as a bandshell when it was first built. Well, time and tide may resolve this dilemma for the better.