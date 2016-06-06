Letter: Why isn’t picnic shelter considered for Richfield bandshell site?

To the editor:

Every bit of public open green space in Richfield is of great value to the entire community. Through all the public discussion so far about the proposed band shell in Vets Park, I have still never seen a good answer to this question: “Why doesn’t the city refurbish the existing pavilion in Vets Park (also used as a picnic shelter, farmers’ market venue and rental space for groups) in whatever way is necessary to use it as a performance platform (as it has been used in the past), rather than dig deep into the wetlands area ground in green space to the east of the ice arenas?”

No city communications that I have seen, whether in city council meetings, in city documentation or in Sun Current articles, have addressed this seemingly obvious solution to the many sticking points the proposed venue continues to expose as time passes.

Margaret Scheirman

Richfield