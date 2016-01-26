Update: Eden Prairie police officer returns after shooting investigation

An Eden Prairie police officer who shot a man during a traffic stop on June 20, 2015, has resumed his typical duties with the department, according to a police statement released Jan. 25.

According to the statement, Sgt. Lonnie Soppeland shot Matthew Raymond Hovland-Knase of Bloomington last summer after a pursuit that ended in the area of Eden Prairie Road and North Lund Road.

“Sgt. Soppeland, who has been employed by the department since 2005, was assigned to administrative duties while a full investigation of the incident was completed by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement reads. “Based on the findings of the investigation, no further disciplinary action was taken and Soppeland has returned to regular duties with the Eden Prairie Police Department.”

According to the criminal complaint, at about 3 a.m. on June 20, officers observed a 2014 Honda motorcycle with a Missouri license plate traveling westbound on Valley View Road in Eden Prairie, reaching speeds approaching 100 mph. Officers activated their squad car’s emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the motorcycle.

The motorcycle turned northbound on Eden Prairie Road without stopping and accelerated at a high rate.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle was weaving from side to side, crossed the center line, proceeded straight in a right turn-only lane and continued at high speed.

Officers initiated a felony stop when the motorcycle finally pulled to the side of the road, according to the complaint.

Fox 9 News obtained the dash camera video of the incident and released it Jan. 21.

According to the complaint, “During the felony stop, the arresting officer accidentally discharged his service weapon and struck the motorcyclist in the left arm. Officers rendered first aid to the defendant.” Hovland-Knase was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for medical treatment.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Spokesman Chuck Laszweski said that Hovland-Knase was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Hovland-Knase pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 24 and was sentenced to two years probation and 25 days in the Hennepin County workhouse.

