Eden Prairie City Council approves road plans

The Eden Prairie City Council recently voted to move forward with the resolution approving 2015 special assessments involving road work on Eden Prairie Road. Councilmember Ron Case abstained from the vote, and Councilmember Kathy Nelson was absent during the Oct. 20 meeting.

Eden Prairie residents Mike Miller, Chris Kline and Chris Bunn addressed the council concerning their grievances with the plans pertaining to their neighborhood on Eden Prairie Road.

“I’ve lived on Eden Prairie road for 17 years,” Bunn said, “and the road is very much a through street. For the city to not pay the road improvement costs is not fair.”

According to City Engineer Rodney Rue, the Eden Prairie Road project comes in two phases and was ordered in November 2012. Rue said that the estimated cost was $4.7 million, but the total cost came to $3.2 million.

Rue also challenged Bunn’s statement that the road is a through street.

“We found that 7 percent of the traffic is cut through […] the city is paying the lion’s share, and it’s really a road that’s serving the neighborhood,” Rue said.

Bunn then questioned Rue’s findings, noting that the time period in which data was collected was one in which construction directed drivers away from the road.

“You keep forcing our hand, so we have no option but to get out of the area,” Bunn said.

Chris Kline agreed with Bunn, saying that “I just think everybody should bear the same cost. Everybody uses that road, and developers can bear the cost of putting in their road.”

Councilmember Ron Case abstained from the vote, saying that “I’m not prepared to say tonight that it will have an adequate benefit […] I know the property well, but [I] don’t want to be inconsistent with what we did last year or what we will do in coming years.”

However, Case also noted that “cities do not generally put away money for roads.” Case said that cities typically ask residents the first time, and for the second rebuild; cities only have a few choices.

“This road was never built to our standards,” Case said. “That’s why this is painful now, and that’s why we’re struggling.”

Mayor Nancy Tyra-Lukens said that every lot is unique and that the council is trying to be fair to everyone in the community.

“However, there is an appeals process, so if individual property owners want to use it, that door is open,” Tyra-Lukens said.

Food trucks

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 5 relating to food trucks.

City Manager Rick Getschow said that residents can soon see a city food trailer in addition to privately owned food trucks.

“We have had trucks and requests for trucks before, but we felt that an ordinance is needed,” Getschow said. “We want an ordinance that very much welcomes and embraces trucks, but also has several conditions.”

Getschow said that the ordinance would prohibit trucks from operating more that 21 days annually and that trucks would be allowed in residential areas in conjunction with special events. The ordinance would also limit hours of operation, allow trucks on private property with the permission of the owner, establish safety regulations and require proof of insurance.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 4 Microdistillery Cocktail Room On-Sale & Microdistillery Off-Sale Licensing.

Bees

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Nancy Tyra-Lukens said that residents have brought an issue to her attention.

“Bees are important pollinators,” Tyra-Lukens said. “One of 3 bites of food relies on bees, and they are losing their numbers due to widely used neonicotinoid insecticides.”

The mayor said that communities across country are looking at the issue and trying to help with the dwindling population.

“One of the things we can do as city is to look at our use of plants. We can try to buy plants that don’t have those insecticides on them,” Tyra-Lukens said. “This issue is rising to forefront of concern for people who care about the environment and our food supply.”

