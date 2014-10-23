Voter’s Guide: Eden Prairie Mayor Nancy Tyra-Lukens runs unopposed

Mayor Nancy Tyra-Lukens is the sole candidate running for Eden Prairie mayor in the Nov. 4 election.

Address: 14695 Queens Trail

Age: 61

Family: Husband Jeff; three adult children

Education: B.A., Northwestern University; M.S., University of Michigan; MBA, University of Minnesota

Occupation: Presently mayor, community volunteer

Years lived in the City: 29

Community Involvement: City Council member (seven years); mayor (nine years); Eden Prairie Community Foundation; SouthWest Transit Commission; St. Andrew Church; long-time school volunteer

Contact information: [email protected] , 952-937-1898

Why are you seeking re-election as Eden Prairie Mayor?

I want to continue serving city residents as mayor because I am passionate about Eden Prairie and I enjoy working with our excellent city staff, our great businesses and especially our involved citizens. I enjoy the opportunity to represent our residents on issues that are important to all of us. I feel we have achieved some great successes in the areas of budgeting and keeping taxes among the lowest of comparable metro cities, sustainability with our 20-40-15 efforts, and transportation. We can build on these successes and ensure for our residents that Eden Prairie will remain a wonderful place to live, work and play.

What are top two or three priorities for Eden Prairie in the coming year?

At the top of the list I would put a priority on continuing our efforts to provide high-quality services for our residents and businesses while keeping costs down so that tax increases are minimized. Over the past years we have found a number of ways to save money and provide services more efficiently. City staff is dedicated to trying to find ways to do more with less. Nevertheless, as costs and needs increase, we will need to continue to be innovative in the use of tax dollars.

The second priority issue is continued involvement in light rail planning. Southwest Light Rail is a project of the Metropolitan Council, but city staff and council members have been very involved in making sure that, if light rail moves forward, our community is best served and minimally negatively impacted. Staff and council have invested thousands of hours working for the best interests of our residents and businesses. I’ve been involved in this effort for over 12 years, and plan to continue to work hard for our city.

How do you envision the city of Eden Prairie five years from now? What needs to be done to ensure the city thrives into the future?

I know that our city will continue to have a high level of success. I envision an Eden Prairie that has lots of green space, excellent parks and recreation programs that meet the needs of our changing population. I see a city that is safe to live in because of our investment in a well-equipped and well-trained police force, as well as a strong group of firefighters. I see a city that is welcoming to both residents and businesses. In order to be sure that this happens, we should be a city that reinvests in itself, that takes care of its roads and other infrastructure. We should be a city that supports and invests in our children by supporting our schools. And we should be a community of residents that care about community.