Edina students take on issues in apathy projects

Every hand raised when four South View Middle School students asked how many people in the audience had been stereotyped because they lived in Edina. South View students Willem Gokemeijer, Jack Ruppert and Henry Mans speak about recycling during their apathy project presentation on Monday, April 14, in Dragseth Auditorium at South View Middle School. Seventh-graders identify problems in the school or community and come up with possible solutions in the annual seventh-grade language arts project. (Sun Current photo by Lisa Kaczke)

Addison Cavender, Margaret Sullivan, Mary Bademan and Alex Seitel took on the Edina stereotype for their apathy project, the annual seventh-grade language arts project at South View.

The four girls were looking at various issues in the community when deciding on an apathy project topic, and Edina’s stereotype stood out the most, Cavender said.

Edinans are seen as self-centered and stuck up – and that’s not what they want, she said during their apathy project presentation on Monday, April 14.

A majority of people in their survey said they had been called names because they grew up in Edina, with the most popular name being “snob,” and 80 percent of those surveyed said it felt “awful” to be stereotyped.

The girls want a different side of Edina to be seen, and the solution they came up with was creating a team of students to volunteer in other communities to “show we’re more than a stereotype,” Bademan said.

Edina could also stop adding to the stereotype.

“Dial down on things that perpetuate the stereotype,” Seitel said. “T-shirts that say ‘Every Day I Need Attention’ don’t help.”

The stereotype of Edina was one of dozens of topics South View’s seventh-graders took on for their projects. This year’s array of topics included the teardown/rebuild housing boom in Edina, the city’s parking regulations, littering in Edina, healthy food, bullying, texting and driving, and the lack of sidewalks in Edina.

Students identify a problem about which they believe people are apathetic, research the issue, conduct a survey, identify a solution and then present their findings in presentations given to their classmates and city leaders that took place April 10-15 at South View.

Seventh-graders Davis Everson-Rose and Matthew Egger took on the problems caused by residential redevelopment in Edina, an issue Everson-Rose is familiar with, having seen two teardowns in his neighborhood.

The new houses are bigger than the houses that were torn down, and thus don’t fit into the neighborhood, and the construction causes noise, Egger said.

The boys researched the city ordinances regulating construction updated last year. Residents need a permit and there are regulations that construction can’t impede traffic, but enforcement is needed, Everson-Rose said. They also believe a board should be created to review house construction plans submitted to the city to ensure the houses fit into the neighborhood’s environment.

Contact Lisa Kaczke at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent.